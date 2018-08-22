Netflix has announced that a new docuseries about drag performer Alyssa Edwards is coming in October. Yes, the all-dancing, all-tongue-popping, “lovely fifth alternate” and break-out star of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is to star in her very own show, documenting her life on the road as well as running her Texas dance company ‘Beyond Belief’. A trailer for the show, titled ‘Dancing Queen’, debuted on Wednesday, and shows Alyssa both striking a pose in her usual high drag, and chilling out as her boy self, Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson.

The queen you know. The stories you don't.



Watch #DragRace fan-favorite @AlyssaEdwards_1 in #DancingQueen, a brand new docuseries premiering October 5! pic.twitter.com/ohG4QQwtvQ — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 22, 2018

As you’d expect, there are plenty of laughs (and tongue pops) to be had in the trailer - which also features a brief cameo from Alyssa’s drag daughter Shangela - but also more serious moments, including when she’s seen confronting an unseen former adversary who told her that her life as a gay person was “an abomination”. “Prepare yourself,” Alyssa says in voiceover. “It’s about to go down.” Alyssa Edwards is best known as a contestant on the fifth series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, on which she finished in sixth place. Three years later, she did a little better on the second series of the show’s ‘All Stars’ edition, finishing fifth and narrowly missing out on a spot in the grand final.

Netflix Alyssa and her dance students in a publicity photo for 'Dancing Queen'

Alyssa isn’t the only ‘Drag Race’ alumna who has gone on to other projects, with Trixie Mattel and Katya co-starring in the Viceland comedy show ‘The Trixie And Katya Show’. Earlier this year, Courtney Act was also crowned the winner of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ here in the UK, and has since gone on to land her own drag variety show, as well as fronting the E! dating show ‘The Bi Life’, which will focus around contestants who are attracted to more than one gender looking for love. Meanwhile, Laganja Estranja, another of Alyssa’s drag daughters, recently appeared on the US version of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’, and ‘All Stars 2’ winner Alaska Thunderfuck has appeared on the VH1 reality show ‘Scared Famous’. ‘Dancing Queen’ will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday 5 October, but if you can’t wait till then, relive one of Alyssa’s finest moments below: