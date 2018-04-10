A gene which can reportedly increase the chances of you developing Alzheimer’s has been neutralised by scientists for the first time.

Having just one copy of the gene, called apoE4, can double your chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life, while having two copies of it can increase your risk a whopping 12-fold.

The team from Gladstone Institutes were able to completely neutralise the gene’s effects by creating a compound that transformed the structure of the apoE4 protein into the completely harmless apoE3 one.