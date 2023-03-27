Amanda Holden Has Her Say On David Walliams’ Britain’s Got Talent Exit

Amanda Holden Suzan Moore via PA Wire/PA Images

Although neither David nor ITV has spoken about his exit, his departure came after recordings of him making explicit and disparaging remarks about auditionees on the set of BGT in 2020 were leaked in the press, for which he later issued an apology.

Despite previously insisting she was “Team David” when speculation about his BGT future was on-going, Amanda has now said it was time for David to “step back”.

In an interview with The Times (£), Amanda was asked if she’d had a hand in his decision to leave, to which she replied: “It’s not the mafia we work for. Oh my God, no! He decided to step away.

“Alesha [Dixon] and I are having dinner with him in two weeks and he’s very happy writing. It was just… time to step back.”

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the comedian and children’s author allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him in an unsuccessful audition.

Of another female contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

David Walliams Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

Asked if David’s comments “merely reflect what most judges are really thinking”, Amanda said: “No, I don’t think so. I personally never forget how nerve-racking it is to audition. It’s terrifying. And also, we all have kids and that’s important. Since Simon [Cowell] had Eric [his nine-year-old son] he has more empathy. I think he imagines it could be Eric up there.”

Amanda also added that she would like to be “dead” before a director’s cut of Britain’s Got Talent outtakes ever make it to air.

She said: “Look, there are four very funny people with strong opinions sitting at that table. If there is a director’s cut released, I’d like for all of us to be dead when that happens.”

Bruno Tonioli has replaced David on the BGT panel (seen here with co-stars Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell) Karwai Tang via Getty Images

David previously issued a statement apologising for his remarks, saying: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

David has since been replaced on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.