Alan Carr Finally Weighs In On 'Very Odd' Britain's Got Talent Judging Panel Saga

Alan Carr has spoken out for the first time about the recent speculation he was set to join the Britain’s Got Talent panel.

Last month, it was widely reported that the much-loved stand-up comedian was about to land a new role as a BGT judge, taking over the seat previously occupied by David Walliams.

While the initial rumours were met with a lot of excitement on social media, it later transpired that the job had gone to former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who has now begun filming this year’s BGT auditions.

However, it seems Alan was less close to landing the gig than the press made out.

Speaking to Metro, the Drag Race UK judge admitted he had been watching the saga “unfold in the paper” from his house.

Alan explained: “I was staying at home – I’m doing a sitcom based on my life – and I was just watching this all unfold in the paper, it was very odd.

“And then Bruno [was announced] and I thought, ‘oh good for him’. But it’s so weird.”

He then joked: “Family and friends apparently said I was devastated. I’m like, ‘I’m just sitting at home doing a jigsaw’.”

Bruno previously said of the speculation he and Alan were both in the running for the BGT job: “I love Alan and I know him, he is a very nice guy. I didn’t know the situation with him, nothing was announced, and that’s show business.