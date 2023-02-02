Amanda Holden Confirms Bruno Tonioli Is Off To A Typically Chaotic Start At BGT

Amanda Holden Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has revealed how the newest addition to the panel, Bruno Tonioli, has been getting on during this year’s auditions.

Last week, filming on this year’s series of BGT got underway in London, with Bruno taking over the seat previously occupied by David Walliams.

Since then, it’s been claimed in the press that the former Strictly Come Dancing star got off to a fairly chaotic start, reportedly hitting his Golden Buzzer twice, going against BGT rules, and apparently admitting shortly afterwards that he’d never actually watched the show.

In a new interview with The Sun, Amanda confirmed that Bruno has already brought his unique brand of mayhem to BGT.

“He’s a wonderful ball of energy and in a good way he’s already broken every rule,” Amanda – the only judge to have never missed a series of BGT – told the tabloid.

“So much so that Simon will probably have to throw out any rulebook this year.”

Bruno Tonioli Karwai Tang via Getty Images

She added: “It’s going to be a brilliant series. We’ve only filmed auditions in London so far but we can’t wait to get to Manchester for the first time since the pandemic hit.”

Prior to Bruno’s appointment, it had been rumoured that he and Alan Carr were both in the running for the vacant seat on the BGT panel.

Addressing these rumours for the first time last week, the Italian dancer insisted: “I love Alan and I know him, he is a very nice guy. I didn’t know the situation with him, nothing was announced, and that’s show business.

“This was down to ITV — and I just said yes to the job when it was offered. He’s a professional, he knows how things go.”

Prior to this, it had been reported there was some “upset” among members of the panel over Bruno’s rumoured BGT pay, although a rep was quick to insist that this was not the case.