Amanda Holden Recalls Failed Attempt To Join The Mile High Club

“There’s too much scrutiny. Everyone’s watching. There’s no way you can do that.”

Mandy, who has been married to record producer Chris Hughes since 2008, was asked about whether she’d ever done the deed on a plane, to which she said: “Well, we’ve had a go, but we never quite made it.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was on typically saucy form as she made the confession during an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast .

Amanda Holden has revealed she once made a failed attempt to join the Mile High Club.

And it seems Amanda is quite particular when she is away on holiday, revealing she is never afraid of complaining when things are not up to scratch.

“I have served the Sunday lunch naked. But no, I would never get my noony out in public. In a private villa, yes.”

She said: “I never wear a bikini on holiday. But I wouldn’t mix with other nudists. There’s a difference.

Amanda also shared her views on getting naked on holiday in a way only Mandy could.

Rattling off a list of things, she said: “Things that are too cold, too hot. No-one can ever make me a decent cup of coffee. If there’s not an espresso machine in the room, I will always send coffee back.

“All I want is a hot coffee. And please, if you’re bringing me toast, don’t wrap it in a napkin, it makes it damp.

“Rubbish views, because you pay extra for views. I’ve looked at walls and car parks and the bottoms of things before. Terrible.

“Not having enough space for the kids. Room service I’ve complained about. The lack of it, the time things take.

“Sheets that haven’t been done, or you might find something. All of that kind of things. I’m not frightened about anything.

“If you go to a country where they still sort of let smoking around, I can’t stand being on any kind of cigarette smoking floor – I can smell cigarettes a mile off.”

She added: “I’m not typically British, in that I’m not frightened to complain, but I do it.”

During the interview, Amanda also rallied against the cost of Covid testing for families wanting to go on holiday after paying £2,500 for her brood on a recent getaway.

“I don’t want to rant on and on about it, but I think that is taking advantage of the British public,” she said.

“I’m in a position where I can afford to chuck that money. It’s awful. It’s a huge amount of money - that is literally chucking it away. Someone’s taking the piss.

“Never again am I paying that amount of money. There should be some kind of inquiry into that.

“It was worth it in the sense that we got away as a family and we were so fortunate to be away. I can’t moan about it because so many other people didn’t get away, and we got home and safe and all of that,” she added.

Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast is available to stream on all podcasting platforms now.