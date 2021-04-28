Amanda Holden Left Mortified Live On Air After Snoring Stitch Up

Amanda Holden was left red-faced on Wednesday when her husband teamed up with her radio co-host, after she’d caused him a sleepless night. Chris Hughes got his own back on the Britain’s Got Talent judge after her snoring kept him awake on Tuesday night. Chris, who has been married to Amanda for 13 years, took a recording of Mandy’s nocturnal noises and sent it to her Heart Radio breakfast show co-presenter Jamie Theakston.

Heart Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast

Amanda was stunned when Jamie revealed Chris had been in touch on Wednesday morning, reading out a message on air. He said: “He has messaged me on the show this morning. You wanna hear this? ’Hey JT, another sleepless night…crying emoji.′ “It’s a voice note, which I’d like to play for you now. It’s got a time on it, it was timed at 2:36am this morning.”

After playing the clip, Amanda could not believe it was a recording of her, as Jamie commented: “Do you ever wonder what Amanda Holden sounds like in bed folks?” “Oh my god, I’m gonna kill him!” Amanda said. “I’ve got a cold, I never snore! “He’s a terrible snorer, he’s got his revenge!” Jamie teased: “You don’t have any rhinos or hippos at home at all?”

Keith Hewitt via Getty Images Amanda with husband Chris Hughes