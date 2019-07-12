Amanda Seyfried Starts Instagram Feud With Influencer Arielle Charnas

Amanda Seyfried couldn’t hold back from calling out an influencer over a postpartum bikini photo. The actress used social media to address Arielle Charnas ― also known as Something Navy on Instagram ― after Arielle posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit with the caption “Proud of my body after two kids” earlier this week. Arielle shared the photo on her personal account, which has 1.2 million followers.

While some followers praised Arielle for her photo and caption, others found the messaging harmful ― Seyfried included. Though the Mamma Mia actress didn’t name Arielle directly, she reposted a comment her friend left on Arielle’ page. Amanda, who has a 2-year-old daughter, then relayed her own thoughts about the photo in her caption. Amanda dubbed Arielle — who collaborates with Nordstrom and whom Women’s Wear Daily called a “super influencer” — a “semi-influencer”. “If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting,” Amanda wrote, adding that Arielle blocked both her and her friend. “If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture,” the actress said, writing “INFLUENCE = POWER. And if you’re taking advantage of that - EMPOWER,” in a subsequent Instagram post.