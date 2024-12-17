Amanda Seyfried Reveals How She Really Feels About Wicked After Losing Out On Glinda Role

Amanda Seyfried via Associated Press

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about her audition process for the Wicked film.

Back in 2022, the Mamma Mia! star admitted she “bent over backwards” to audition for the part of Glinda in the movie musical, which ended up going to Ariana Grande.

Since then, a clip of Amanda singing Glinda’s signature song has resurfaced, though she insisted this was not part of her audition process.

Amanda told People magazine that the clip was recorded “during Covid” when she was a photo-shoot for Lancôme.

“I was not auditioning for Wicked yet, but I knew it was, like, coming up,” she explained. “So I was just fucking around really, and I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda’. And Elizabeth [Stewart, the stylist] was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point.”

The Oscar nominee continued: “I went hard for [Wicked], for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it’s meant to.”

Describing the film as “fantastic”, Amanda said: “It’s an extravaganza, which is what [Ariana Grande] does really well. And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it’s meant to be for sure.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked Universal

The Mean Girls star previously claimed: “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked. [In summer 2021] while I was playing Elizabeth [in The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked.

“I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you’. I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.

“But I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since [Les Misérables], I was like, ‘I need to be better. I need to do better’. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”