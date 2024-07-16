ParentsshoppingparentAmazon

Prime Day Has Launched — These 68 Deals Are Amazing For Parents

With deals on everything from LEGO and Barbie to Tommee Tippee and BabyBjörn...
Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors.

Amazon Prime Day has finally launched, meaning there are thousands of deals on everything from tech to beauty to home and family products up for grabs.

There’s only one problem, though ― if you’re a parent, chances are you’re too busy to go through them all (I mean, it IS a weekday).

So, we thought we’d scour Amazon to find the best possible deals for you. Here’s what we’ve hand-picked so far:

Amazon
There's 25% off this bumper pack of WaterWipes.
£21.37 (originally £28.50) for 12 packs (720 wipes)
Amazon
This Weleda baby body lotion is down by 37%.
£7.27 (originally £11.50)
Amazon
Save 40% on these Jordan toothbrushes that are perfect for 0-2 year olds.
£3.54 (originally £5.90)
Amazon
Save 38% on these VTech walkie-talkies!
£24.94 (originally £39.99)
Amazon
Save 44% on this VTech instant-print camera.
£44.99 (originally £79.99).
Amazon
This VTech "smart watch" comes with games, and they can take photos with it too. It's 56% off!
£23.99 (originally £54.99)
Amazon
Save 41% on this LEGO McLaren Formula 1 car set.
£15.99 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
There's 43% off these baby binos.
£7.34 (originally £12.99)
Amazon
Save 40% on this Little Bug Bingo box (aww).
£4.50 (originally £7.50)
Amazon
Save 37% on this water marbling kit.
£15.63 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
This LEGO heart ornament set is down by 19%.
£8.80 (originally £10.90)
Amazon
Save 59% on this pack of 24 washable Crayola markers.
£3.75 (originally £9.25)
Amazon
This classic game of Uno is down by 73%.
£3.49 (originally £12.87)
Amazon
Is it bad that I want to own these 36%-off TOMY Toomies squeak and rattle eggs for myself?
£8.35 (originally £12.99)
Amazon
There's 73% off this four-piece princess dress-up set that's ideal for four to six year olds.
£10.70 (originally £39.99)
Amazon
This orange-sceneted hair and body wash is gentle enough for delicate skin. Save 40%!
£2.70 (originally £4.50)
Amazon
This highly-rated 2L air fryer will make midweek meals much easier (because who wants to cook on a school night?)
Price: £29.99 (originally £56.60)
Amazon
I audibly "aww"ed when I saw this 72% off Paw Patrol GUND Chase Squish Plush.
£5.69 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
There's 21% off this factor 50 sunscreen that's perfect for kids (even those with eczema).
£9.50 (originally £12.00)
Amazon
This responsive VTech laptop is down by 37%.
£17.00 (originally £26.99)
Amazon
Save a honkin' 28% on this interactive VTech Playtime bus.
£21.49 (originally £29.99)
Amazon
Save 39% on this LEGO DUPLO garden brick box.
£24.30 (originally £39.99)
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
If they're constantly spilling stuff, this Vileda spray mop that's 44% off means you don't have to whip out a bucket every time.
£19.79 (originally £35.19)
Amazon
This LEGO DUPLO brick box is down by 34%.
£16.38 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
Save 15% on this Ion8 water bottle.
£10.99 (originally £12.99)
Amazon
There's a 40%-off deal on this Play-Doh Ultimate Ice-Cream Truck playset.
Price: £49.39 (originally £99.99)
Amazon
This BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Mini is down by 18%.
£85.99 (originally £104.90)
Amazon
This 46%-off Tommee Tippee bottle warmer has an automatic timer.
£18.99 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
There's 37% off this Tommee Tippee grooming kit, including baby-friendly nail scissors.
£15.79 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
Save 40% on this Tommee Tippee anti-colic baby bottle starter kit.
£23.80 (originally £39.99)
Amazon
This L.O.L Surprise backpack contains lipgloss, nail polish, and more for 19% less.
£12.99 (originally £15.99)
Amazon
The 20% discount on this LEGO bunny isn't to be sniffed at (sorry).
£14.40 (originally £17.99)
Amazon
These 55%-off bath crayons would be the perfect affordable treat for the child who deserves a little something.
£2.90 (originally £6.49)
Amazon
This Melissa & Doug wooden pizza set is 50% off.
£9.99 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
There's a whopping 57% off this Barbie Dreamhouse.
£149.99 (originally £349.99)
Amazon
This Polly Pocket pyjama party llama set is 50% off.
£14.99 (originally £29.83)
Amazon
This Disney Showtime Loop car play set comes with a 50% discount.
£21.92 (originally £43.99)
Amazon
Grab this Melissa & Doug magnetic play set while it's 52% off!
£8.24 (originally £16.99)
Amazon
How cute is this 62%-off Barbie campervan set?!
£49.99 (originally £129.99)
Amazon
This swimming scuba wind-up toy comes with a saving of 21%.
£5.50 (originally £6.99)
Amazon
Grab this Pictionary Air drawing game whilst it's on sale for 60% off its usual price.
£7.99 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
This Scrabble crossword game is 27% off right now.
£14.66 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
This highly-rated LEGO fire command unit set is now down by 28%.
£35.98 (originally £49.99)
Amazon
There's 54% off this kids' Echo Dot with parental controls that comes in this lil' owl design.
£29.99 (originally £64.99)
Amazon
This Fisher-Price rainbow and showers mobile with sounds is down by 64%.
£15.99 (originally £44.99)
Amazon
There's also a huge 48% discount on this Fire 7 kids' tablet.
£64.99 (originally £124.99)
Amazon
Get 18% off this LEGO Friends house set that'd make a great birthday gift.
£49.29 (originally £59.99)
Amazon
Choo-choo-choose 25% off this motorised Percy toy from Thomas and Friends.
£12.00 (originallly £15.99)
Amazon
You can take 41% off this Fisher Price Roarin' Rainforest Jumperoo today.
£70.59 (originally £119.99)
Amazon
For budding artists, there's this Aquadoodle mat that's now down by 27%.
£18.99 (originally £25.99)
Amazon
Take 53% off when you shop this dinosaur stamp set by Melissa & Doug.
£6.36 (originally £13.49)
Amazon
And there's 25% off this mega popular wooden ice cream set that the kids I know love.
£22.49 (originally £29.99)
Amazon
Grab yourself a 23% saving when you buy them this Marble Run construction toy.
£19.99 (originally £25.99)
Amazon
This Play-Doh vet play set is down by 33%.
£13.99 (originally £20.99)
Amazon
Or if they love to pretend to clean, then this Play-Doh vacuum cleaner set has 43% off.
£13.59 (originally £23.99)
Amazon
Buy these Peppa Pig figures now whilst they're down by 21%!
£6.37 (originally £7.89)
Amazon
For the Peppa Pig watchers, there's this family motorhome toy that comes complete with sounds, music, and a 44% saving.
£27.79 (originally £49.99)
Amazon
And this Melissa & Doug cleaning set toy has a 4.8-star average Amazon rating and is 26% off.
£30.49 (originally £40.99)
Amazon
You can save yourself a massive 51% when you shop this Barbie Mermaid Power playset that's bound to be loved by tons of kids.
£27.00 (originally £54.69)
