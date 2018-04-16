Amber Rudd has admitted she does not know how many Windrush immigrants have been wrongly deported as she apologised for the “appalling” treatment.

Reports suggest that many who answered the call to come to the UK to work in essential services in the 1950s and 1960s are being denied access to state healthcare, losing their jobs and even being threatened with deportation.

“There is absolutely no question about their right to remain and I am very sorry,” Rudd told MPs on Monday.

The home secretary also sharply criticised her own department, which was run by Theresa May from 2010 until July 2016.

“I am concerned that the Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and sometimes loses sight of the individual,” she said.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, said it was “an absolute scandal” that the Home Office did not know even know how many people it has wrongly deported.