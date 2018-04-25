Amber Rudd Denies Net Migration Target Led To Windrush Scandal

Amber Rudd has denied the government’s target of reducing net migration to below 100,000 has contributed to the Windrush scandal.

During an intense grilling at the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the home secretary admitted she was “surprised” she did not realise the scale of the problem earlier.

Rudd said no one from the Windrush generation had been wrongly deported “as far as we can see at the moment”.

Theresa May has steadfastly stuck to the immigration target first set by David Cameron - despite opposition from within her own party.

Asked on Wednesday whether the target led to people who have a legal right to live in the UK being targeted for deportation, Rudd said: “I don’t think that’s got anything to do with it.”

“It’s wrong to think the net migration target is the problem here. The problem here is that people were not properly documented,” she said.

Asked if she had told May to ditch the target, Rudd said: “I have not discussed that with the prime minister.”

She added: “I have private conversations with the prime minister which will stay private.”

Rudd also rejected the claim the Home Office had targets for how many people should be deported from the country.

“We don’t have targets for removals,” she said.

Yvette Cooper, the chair of the committee, said MPs had been told Home Office officials did have removal targets.

“If there are removals targets in the Home Office and the two people who supposedly in charge don’t know about them, that feels pretty serious,” she said.

May and Rudd have been under pressure over reports thousands who answered the post-World War II call to come to the UK to work in essential services are wrongly being denied access to state healthcare, losing their jobs and even being threatened with deportation.

Jeremy Corbyn has demanded May, who served as home secretary between 2010 and 2016, resign as prime minister over the scandal. Labour has also called for Rudd to quit.

Rudd told the committee today while she was aware there was a problem with individuals facing wrongful deportation she did not “see it as a systemic issue until very recently”.

“I bitterly, deeply regret that I didn’t see it as more than individual cases that had gone wrong that needed addressing,” she said. “I look back with hindsight and I’m surprised I did not see the shape of it sooner.”

It was also reported today that Boris Johnson has called for May to introduce an amnesty for “squeaky clean” illegal immigrants in the wake of the Windrush scandal.