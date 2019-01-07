Amber Rudd Hints Five Week Wait For First Universal Credit Payment Could Be Scrapped

Amber Rudd has hinted at changes to Universal Credit which could see the five week wait claimants face before receiving their first payment abolished.

During work and pensions questions in Parliament on Monday, Conservative MP Heidi Allen told the secretary of state that getting rid of the wait for initial payments would “completely revolutionise” the way claimants view the government’s controversial flagship benefits system.

“Lets make the advance payment the first payment, rather than a loan,” Allen said. “I think we will see food bank usage and the whole system transformed immeasurably if we change that.”

The delay claimants face before receiving their first Universal Credit payment – which was reduced from six weeks to five in 2017 – has faced heavy criticism, with the government accused of pushing society’s poorest people into poverty and spiralling debt.

But Rudd appeared to suggest she would consider scrapping the five week wait.

“There are many contributions to how we can improve Universal Credit, some of them carry quite a big price tag with them,” she said. “Some of them have had more success with the Treasury than others.

“I look forward to further conversations with the Chancellor in due course,” Rudd added.