Universal Credit Set For Major Overhaul To Prevent Domestic Abuse, Amber Rudd Reveals

Universal Credit is set to get a major overhaul in a bid to cut the risk of domestic abusers using the payments to financially control their victims, Amber Rudd has revealed.

In a speech on Friday announcing a range of Universal Credit reforms, the work and pensions secretary said she would investigate “what more” the government could do to ensure payments were made to the main carer in a family – often a woman.

It follows repeated warnings from domestic abuse campaigners – and parliament’s own work and pensions committee – that the single household payments given under the government’s flagship welfare scheme could trap victims in abusive relationships.

“I recognise the validity of these claims and concerns,” Rudd said. “That’s why I’m committed to ensuring that household payments go directly to the main carer, which is usually – but not always – the woman.”

Changes will be introduced later in the year, she added.

According to government figures, among families claiming Universal Credit, around 60% of payments already go into women’s bank accounts.