Paramedic's Purse Stolen As She Tended To Sick Patient

John Rust/Twitter An ambulance was broken into in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent early today

A paramedic had her purse and keys stolen as she tended to a sick patient.

Thieves broke into an ambulance while its crew were looking after a distressed woman on St Ann’s Walk in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, in the early hours of Thursday.

They made off with the 999 worker’s belongings, along with medical supplies including a life support kit and the crew returned to find the vehicle’s windows had been smashed.

Staffordshire Police said an oxygen canister, entonox canister and numerous personal items belonging to the crew were missing.