‘America’s Got Talent’ Trapeze Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong As Performer Falls To The Stage

‘America’s Got Talent’ viewers were left with their hearts in their mouths during this week’s live shows, when one of the daredevil acts went horribly wrong.

Husband and wife acrobat and trapeze act Duo Transcend were performing a death-defying stunt while hanging from a flaming bar suspended over a fiery stage.

So far, so impressive.

But things took a scary turn when Mary Wolfe-Nielsen fell through the grasp of her blindfolded husband Tyce Nielsen.

To make matters worse, the couple’s two-year-old son was in the audience in the arms of his grandmother, who covered her eyes as the audience gasped.