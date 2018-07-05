The couple exposed to the nerve agent Novichok in Wiltshire were not directly targeted, security minister Ben Wallace has said. The pair, named locally as Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess, were taken ill on Saturday in Amesbury, around eight miles from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March. They are currently in hospital in a critical condition. Wallace urged Moscow to provide information and “fill in some of the significant gaps” following the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury earlier this year. Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the poisoning. Wallace told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday: “The working assumption would be that these are victims of either the consequence of the previous attack, or something else, but not that they were directly targeted.” Linking the incident to the attack on the Skripals, Wallace said: “I think what we said at the time was that this was a brazen and reckless attack in the heart of a very peaceful part of the United Kingdom, and that is part of the anger I feel about the Russian state is that they chose to use clearly a very, very toxic, highly dangerous weapon.”

Wallace called on Moscow to provide information, saying: “The Russian state could put this wrong right. They could tell us what happened. What they did. And fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue. “We have said they can come and tell us what happened. I’m waiting for the phone call from the Russian state. The offer is there. They are the ones who could fill in all the clues to keep people safe.” The Kremlin described the Amesbury poisoning as “disturbing”, but said it had not received any appeal from the UK about the incident. “I know nothing about any appeal,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. According to the Tass news agency, Peskov said: “This is very disturbing news. Of course, it triggers profound concern in connection with the similar incidents in the UK. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

The Kremlin spokesman also restated Russia’s denial of involvement in the Salisbury Novichok attack, adding that Moscow’s appeals to conduct a joint investigation with the UK into the Salisbury incident “found no reciprocity”. According to Tass, the spokesman added: “Britain has failed to provide any convincing evidence to substantiate its accusations against Russia.” The Amesbury couple were found unconscious at a property in Muggleton Road on Saturday, with one friend describing how Charlie was “garbling” and acting like a “zombie”, the Mirror reported. The address where the pair were found is on a new housing development on the southern edge of the town, which lies close to Stonehenge. Police and emergency services initially believed the pair may have taken heroin or crack cocaine “from a contaminated batch of drugs”, however further tests are now being carried out.

A number of places in the Amesbury and Salisbury area have been cordoned off as a precaution. Mike Wade, deputy director of health protection for PHE South West, said: “Our current advice, based on the small number of casualties affected, is that there is no significant health risk to the wider public.” But Wade added that anyone who may have been in any of the five locations showed in the graphic (below) between 10.00pm on June 29 and 6.30pm on Saturday, June 30, should wash clothes and wipe down personal items with cleansing or baby wipes.

