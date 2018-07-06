Henry Nicholls / Reuters Forensic investigators, wearing protective suits, emerge from the rear of John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury.

Details of the movements of the couple poisoned by Novichok nerve agent in Amesbury have been released by police.

Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, remain in a critical condition in hospital after falling ill on Saturday.

On Friday further details of the couple’s movements prior to falling ill were released, with police saying there is no evidence that the pair visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

About 100 detectives from the Counter Terrorism Network are working alongside Wiltshire Police and a number of sites have been cordoned off in the Salisbury and Amesbury areas.

Police said they were not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to.

It is expected that their investigation is likely to take months to complete.

Police said in a statement: “The focus of the investigation remains identifying the source of the contamination as quickly as possible. As part of this, detectives have been making a number of enquiries to trace the precise movements of the man and woman in the period prior to them falling ill.

“Officers have identified and spoken to several key witnesses and are trawling through more than 1,300 hours of CCTV footage which has been collected so far.”