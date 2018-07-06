Details of the movements of the couple poisoned by Novichok nerve agent in Amesbury have been released by police.
Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, remain in a critical condition in hospital after falling ill on Saturday.
On Friday further details of the couple’s movements prior to falling ill were released, with police saying there is no evidence that the pair visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.
About 100 detectives from the Counter Terrorism Network are working alongside Wiltshire Police and a number of sites have been cordoned off in the Salisbury and Amesbury areas.
Police said they were not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to.
It is expected that their investigation is likely to take months to complete.
Police said in a statement: “The focus of the investigation remains identifying the source of the contamination as quickly as possible. As part of this, detectives have been making a number of enquiries to trace the precise movements of the man and woman in the period prior to them falling ill.
“Officers have identified and spoken to several key witnesses and are trawling through more than 1,300 hours of CCTV footage which has been collected so far.”
Detective outlined the following timeline of events leading up to the couple falling ill:
Friday, 29 June:
- At around 12.20pm the man and woman are together at John Baker House in Salisbury.
- They then leave that venue and visit a number of shops in Salisbury before going to Queen Elizabeth Gardens.
- They return to John Baker House at around 4.20pm before catching a bus to Amesbury at approximately 10.30pm. In the absence of any information to the contrary at this stage, detectives are currently working on the basis that they then spent the night at an address on Muggleton Road, Amesbury.
Saturday, 30 June:
- At 10.15pm, the South West Ambulance Service are called to an address on Muggleton Road, where the 44-year-old woman had been taken ill, and she was subsequently taken to hospital. The man was also present at the address at this time.
- At around midday, the man visits Boots the chemist on Stonehenge Walk in Amesbury and then returns to his address in Muggleton Road around half an hour later.
- At around 1.45pm he visits the Amesbury Baptist Centre on Butterfield Drive and again returns home at around 3pm.
- At 6.20pm the South West Ambulance Service are called back to the address on Muggleton Road and the man is also taken to hospital.