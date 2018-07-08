A woman exposed to nerve agent Novichok in Amesbury has died, police have confirmed, as a murder investigation has been launched. Dawn Sturgess, a mother of three, died on Sunday evening the Met said in a statement shortly before 10pm. Her family has been informed and is receiving support from specially trained family liaison officers, the Met said, adding that a post-mortem is scheduled to take place in “due course”.

Facebook/Dawn Sturgess Dawn Sturgess has died after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok in Amesbury

The 44-year-old was found unconscious at a residential address along with her partner Charlie Rowley, on June 30. Rowley, 45, remains critically ill in hospital. Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of UK Counter Terrorism policing said: “This is shocking and tragic news. Dawn leaves behind her family, including three children, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time.” He added: “This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act.

Facebook/Charlie Rowley Charlie Rowley was also exposed to the agent and remains critically ill in hospital