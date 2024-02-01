Amy Schumer Said She Would Return To Barbie If She Could Play This 1 Character

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Amy Schumer didn’t end up being a Barbie girl in the 2023 version of the hit film, but the comedian is open to a role in the future.

Schumer was originally attached to a Barbie movie being made by Sony that was due to release in 2018. However, she later dropped out of the project, citing “scheduling conflicts.”

But the I Feel Pretty actor recently told Entertainment Tonight that she would take on a starring role in a future Barbie film — as long as it involved her Life & Beth co-star, Michael Cera.

“Oh my gosh, who’s going to say no to that?” Schumer said on Wednesday.

“Of course, I would love to be Allan’s Barbie,” she said, referencing Cera’s character in the Oscar-nominated film. “I think of myself as Allan’s Barbie.”

Schumer has opened up before about why she didn’t go through with Sony’s Barbie. (Warner Bros. distributed the 2023 version.)

“They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022, adding more context to her original reason for leaving the project.

Things took a turn for the worse when Sony sent Schumer a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels.

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” the actor said.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live last year, Schumer said that it “really was just creative differences” that led to her parting ways with Sony, before saying she was looking forward to seeing Margot Robbie star in Barbie.

“It really was just creative differences, but you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing the movie,” the comedian said.

“Was it that it didn’t feel feminist and cool when you were involved in it?” Cohen asked.