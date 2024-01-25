Whoopi Goldberg "The View"

Whoopi Goldberg declared that “everybody doesn’t win” at the Academy Awards after Barbie fans questioned why director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie hadn’t been nominated in the awards show’s Best Director and Best Lead Actress categories.

While the Barbie movie scored eight nominations overall, a number of social media users questioned why Ryan Gosling (who played Ken) received a nomination for his supporting role in the film, while his co-star was overlooked.

Ryan, along with co-stars America Ferrera (a fellow Oscar nominee) and Simu Liu, have since expressed their disappointment over the snubs.

The four-time Academy Awards host and EGOT winner, on Wednesday, told The View panel that there “are no snubs”.

“That’s what I want to sort of point out. It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” said Whoopi in reference to the 10 films nominated in the category.

“You don’t get everything that you want to get.”

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at the Barbie premiere in London last year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Co-host Sunny Hostin interjected before noting that she would’ve liked for Ava DuVernay’s Origin to receive a nomination at the award show.

“That was, in my view, a snub,” Sunni said before Whoopi chimed back in.

“But there are no snubs,” Whoopi said, while Sunni agreed: “Not everybody gets a prize.”

Whoopi then continued: “That’s what you have to keep in mind, not everybody gets a prize. And it is subjective, movies are subjective, the movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

Whoopi has previously defended the film in the wake of conservative outrage last year.

The View co-host, who rocked heels with several Barbie heads during the show, highlighted that it’s “a movie about a doll”.

“It’s a movie, it’s a movie. That’s what we do, we make movies, We make movies about all kinds of stuff,” she said back in July.

“And they hit two things – they talk about the real world that everybody lives in and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things and it’s meant to make you just think or pause.

