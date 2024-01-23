Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Ryan Gosling's Oscar Nomination

If you’ve seen Barbie (and judging by its blockbuster popularity, you probably have), you’ll know that Ryan Gosling played Stereotypical Ken in the film.



His character, whose official job was “beach” and whose main hobby was “pining after Margot Robbie’s Barbie,” delighted audiences with his hilarious antics and, er, fascinating singing voice.



Ryan Gosling has been nominated for the 2024 Oscars awards for Best Supporting Actor as Ken. The song played by his character, I’m Just Ken, which is ― well ― all about Ken has been nominated for Best Original Song.



And while nobody’s doubting the actor’s hilarious performance (which was undeniably incredible, and definitely Oscar-worthy in our opinion), some on X (formerly Twitter) have noticed that Greta Gerwig, the film’s director, and Margot Robbie ― Barbie’s main lead and producer of the film ― have not received a Best Director or Best Actress nomination.



This, some point out, is ironic given the feminist message of the film.



Of course, America Ferrera did receive an equivalent nomination for her role as Gloria in the movie (she’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actress). Greta Gerwig’s screenplay, co-written with Noah Baumbach, did get nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.



And Margot Robbie is indirectly nominated for Best Picture via her production work.



Still, people on X thought the Best Actress and Best Director omissions were... interesting. Here are some responses: