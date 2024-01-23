Saltburn Didn't Get A Single 2024 Oscar Nomination, And People Have *Thoughts*

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, with blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer and Barbie snatching up nominations as expected.
But viral hit Saltburn ― of bath water and graveyard fame ― was notably absent from the list.
Despite receiving multiple Bafta nominations this year, Emerald Fennell’s controversial movie didn’t receive a single nomination in any of the 24 categories available for this year’s awards show.
The snub definitely didn’t go unnoticed, with plenty of people commenting on the noticeable omission. Here’s a round-up of what people have been saying on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news:
Some people thought immediately of Barry Keoghan’s sheer commitment in the film:
Others were more cynical realistic about the omission:
But plenty of others just called it an out-and-out robbery:
Saltburn has sparked plenty of debate since its release
The film, released on Amazon Prime in December 2023, is notorious for its more graphic moments (including grave-humping, a full nude dance scene, and an unspeakable bathwater incident).
While plenty of people love it, others feel its supposed satire on the lives of the upper crust doesn’t slice deep enough.
However, although its page on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes includes one-star offerings like “just dreadful, it was supposed to be a dark comedy... the hell was that?” its audience score sits at a high 79% ― 8% higher than the critics’ score.
The movie received four nominations at the upcoming Baftas (including recognition for cast members Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike) and two nods at this year’s Golden Globes (for Barry and Rosamund’s performance).
Saltburn has also inspired countless viral moments ― but has not, apparently, inspired the confidence of the Academy.