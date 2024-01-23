Saltburn Didn't Get A Single 2024 Oscar Nomination, And People Have *Thoughts*

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, with blockbuster hits like Oppenheimer and Barbie snatching up nominations as expected.

But viral hit Saltburn ― of bath water and graveyard fame ― was notably absent from the list.

Despite receiving multiple Bafta nominations this year, Emerald Fennell’s controversial movie didn’t receive a single nomination in any of the 24 categories available for this year’s awards show.

The snub definitely didn’t go unnoticed, with plenty of people commenting on the noticeable omission. Here’s a round-up of what people have been saying on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news:

Some people thought immediately of Barry Keoghan’s sheer commitment in the film:

barry keoghan fucked a grave entirely of his own volition just for saltburn to get 0 noms

pic.twitter.com/mxdjIpsUuj — Adam (@adamkanzen) January 23, 2024

Barry Keoghan getting naked on top of a grave just for Saltburn to get no Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/LuI3JTD6GT — Jord (@jordmarley) January 23, 2024

I don’t care if Saltburn doesn’t get an Oscar nomination. It will always have the best bathtub scene. pic.twitter.com/lrc5f186XW — Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) January 23, 2024

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi I think this year's Oscars snub. They both gave a stellar performance for their role in Saltburn. Especially Barry Keoghan. — Beginning Person🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Nwoke_owerri) January 23, 2024

Barry Keoghan did all of that drinking bath water, humping the grave and showing his raw dick just for Saltburn to get ZERO Oscar nominations.. pic.twitter.com/mFILgRClan — chu (@THEHORRORGOTH) January 23, 2024

The saltburn group chat right now #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BrG8OUXTST — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 23, 2024

Others were more cynical realistic about the omission:

saltburn fans that watched the movie through tiktok mad it wasn’t up for the oscar’s pic.twitter.com/Xep3rrMtB9 — 💌 (@livclubs) January 23, 2024

Saltburn deservedly getting zero Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/kTuyDernWO — Alfie (@alfie_t8) January 23, 2024

ppl tweeting “and none for saltburn” as if it was even a possibility 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HRi52b1RSV — bridget! (@cinemacillian) January 23, 2024

saltburn kinda did it for the arts not the charts idk pic.twitter.com/boPgoolQag — anna ⎊ EMMY AWARD WINNER SARAH SNOOK (@dyleoliviazella) January 23, 2024

People really thought Saltburn was getting an Oscar nom. https://t.co/Rqkmc5vELY pic.twitter.com/EyMxVloTvp — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) January 23, 2024

and the oscar for best rom-com goes to saltburn — isha (@scriptedcore) January 17, 2024

But plenty of others just called it an out-and-out robbery:

People are upset that poor Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were "robbed" at the Oscar nominations this morning. The real robbery was nothing for Barry Keoghan and "Saltburn." 😯 pic.twitter.com/1IY8N6QDB0 — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) January 23, 2024

Oscar noms are out and not a single Saltburn mention pic.twitter.com/se8HDheWZ2 — Orboros (@Orboros_) January 23, 2024

Nothing! Absolutely no nominations for All of Us Strangers & Saltburn#Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/6DRMFMdmUW — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) January 23, 2024

Saltburn has sparked plenty of debate since its release

The film, released on Amazon Prime in December 2023, is notorious for its more graphic moments (including grave-humping, a full nude dance scene, and an unspeakable bathwater incident).

While plenty of people love it, others feel its supposed satire on the lives of the upper crust doesn’t slice deep enough.

However, although its page on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes includes one-star offerings like “just dreadful, it was supposed to be a dark comedy... the hell was that?” its audience score sits at a high 79% ― 8% higher than the critics’ score.

The movie received four nominations at the upcoming Baftas (including recognition for cast members Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike) and two nods at this year’s Golden Globes (for Barry and Rosamund’s performance).