Hillary Clinton Weighed In On The Barbie Oscars Snubs – And It’ll Make You Cringe

Margot Robbie and Hillary Clinton Getty

Hillary Clinton’s latest social media post fell as flat as Stereotypical Barbie’s feet.

On Wednesday, the former secretary of state entered the Barbie Oscars discourse after neither Greta Gerwig nor Margot Robbie managed to secure nominations in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively.

It seems Clinton was so outraged by these snubs, that she published on both Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, about the injustice.

“Greta & Margot,” the former presidential candidate began her post. “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.”

She then ended her very loaded post with a truly nonsensical hashtag: “#HillaryBarbie”

Many social media users on X were quick to point out some flaws in Clinton’s posts.

Although it made sense for Barbie star Ryan Gosling to make a public stink about his colleagues’ snubs, the same can’t be said of a politician with zero ties to the film.

I actually love how narcissistic this is, like inserting herself into this scenario with no pretext. And the hashtag 10/10 no notes #hillarybarbie https://t.co/RiFc2Z0J1C — Lou Anon 🦛 (@LouAnonAnon) January 24, 2024

jon stewart back on the daily show. hillary doing cringe posts. overhyped republicans dropping out of the presidential. get the skinny jeans out of the attic, the 2010's are back baby. — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) January 24, 2024

Just told my 10yo daughter about #HillaryBarbie. She had tears in her eyes. And then she did the Wakanda pose and said #Gretanda forever" -- which is the sort of pop culture cross-over that I can celebrate. https://t.co/IMp80jtjdg — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) January 24, 2024

Lmao I want to believe Hillary Dragged Bill to see Barbie — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) January 24, 2024

what an amazing discourse accelerant, this is like discovering how to build a hydrogen bomb, i'm in awe https://t.co/xQcSXhSug7 — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) January 24, 2024

Other users felt that Clinton’s post reeked of white feminism, considering that Barbie actor America Ferrera was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category and Lily Gladstone made Academy Awards history by being the first Native American to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her turn in Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Hillary posting this but not thinking to congratulate Lily Gladstone on her deserved nomination is a very good summation of the politician. Someone genuinely obsessed with optics and pandering but also really bad at both things. pic.twitter.com/9ywqbL8WOB — Jack Eason (@realJackEason) January 24, 2024

Mothers screaming clasping their tiny children as they lie lifeless in their arms in Gaza and she gets worked up enough to post about a film where the Latina actress who actually delivered the big ‘feminism’ speech got nominated for an Oscar. https://t.co/0UVEMsqlOA — Seána (@GrantSana) January 24, 2024

You all know an actress from Barbie was nominated, right? https://t.co/qN0OB5hXhZ — @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) January 24, 2024

White women are not ok https://t.co/58qVrp8MB4 — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 24, 2024

Many social media users felt Clinton’s feminism should be aimed at more pressing issues.

so funny for a former secretary of state to say nothing on Palestine for months but is like "ya go ahead and hit send on #hillarybarbie let's go" — Tim Unkenholz (@timunken) January 24, 2024

There is an ongoing genocide taking place — Propaganda and co (@propandco) January 24, 2024

Hey #HillaryBarbie, over 25,000 Palestinians have died and over 50,000 Palestinian women are pregnant as Israel decimates Gaza’s health system. https://t.co/t9Tx9AXDd5 — Alexandra M. Hunt (@hunt4change) January 24, 2024

as two mothers are killed every hour in gaza, tens of thousands of women are pregnant without access to medical care, and women are having c-sections without anesthic, hrc has her eye on the feminist issue of our time. that's our hillary! https://t.co/eLwNF8xGS2 — 🍉 Steven W. Thrasher, PhD, CPT (@thrasherxy) January 24, 2024

One of the most powerful woman in the world has the energy to cosplay feminism and express her support for two other white, rich, and privileged women…but is unable to express any sympathy with the thousands of women & girls killed by Israeli forces & thousands others starving. https://t.co/J1wLdAFcze — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) January 24, 2024

crying for two rich women but not calling for a permanent ceasefire. this shit can't be real.pic.twitter.com/moEdy7T8Tq https://t.co/SJSNLF8KqH — anne.🇵🇸 (@seoulofmischief) January 24, 2024

And others just went to town on Clinton’s bizarre hashtag.

i can’t stop thinking about #HillaryBarbie. what context would you even use that in. what was the vision here. like even in a world where this post was a hit what tweet could someone else possibly write where it would make sense to include that https://t.co/fwhgjZ6HTx — it’s george 🇵🇸 (@magnuswlitb) January 24, 2024

Spellbound by the #HillaryBarbie hashtag lol like how does she think hashtags work? https://t.co/jjCDxX0Caq — Big Jay Shooke (@JShooke) January 24, 2024

Tripped on a rock and fell over #HillaryBarbie — walker (@walkercapl) January 24, 2024

What makes Clinton’s Barbie post truly cringe, however, is that both Greta and Margot are going to be just fine.