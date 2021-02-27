Anas Sarwar Wins Scottish Labour Leadership Contest

Anas Sarwar has won the race to be Scottish Labour’s next leader.

The Glasgow MSP beat health spokesperson Monica Lennon, with 57.6% of the vote to 42.4%, the party announced on Saturday.

Sarwar strongly opposed Scottish independence during the contest and has taken the helm ahead of Holyrood elections on May 6 crucial for the party.

He said: “I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust.

“Because if we’re brutally honest, you haven’t had the Scottish Labour Party you deserve.

“With rising injustice, inequality and division, I’m sorry we haven’t been good enough.

“And I will work day and night to change that, so we can build the country we all need.”

Sarwar is also the first minority ethnic leader of a major political party in the UK.

He said: “That doesn’t say something about me. That says something great about Scotland and its people.

“But the fight for equality is far from over.

“And I’ll work with all our diverse communities in Scotland to rebuild the country we love.”