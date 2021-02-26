Alex Salmond Hits Out At Former Protege Nicola Sturgeon At Holyrood Inquiry

Alex Salmond has lashed out at his successor and former protege Nicola Sturgeon, saying Scotland’s leadership “has failed” and is not fit to take the country to independence.

In his long-awaited appearance before a Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish government’s unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him, the former first minister alleged a “calculated and deliberate suppression of key evidence”.

The former SNP leader also said any move to independence must be accompanied by institutions whose leadership can protect citizens from “arbitrary authority.”

Saying he disagreed Scotland was a “failed state”, he took aim at Sturgeon, saying: “The Scottish civil service hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed.

“The Crown Office hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed.

“Scotland hasn’t failed, its leadership has failed.”

Claiming Sturgeon’s government was no longer true to the principals of openness, accountability and transparency, Salmond claimed Sturgeon used a Covid press conference to “effectively question the result of a jury”.

Salmond is testifying on the botched government investigation which was found to be “tainted by apparent bias” after it emerged the investigating officer had prior contact with two of the women who made complaints.

He has also claimed Sturgeon misled parliament and breached the ministerial code, by using a Covid press conference to “effectively question the result of a jury”.

He said: “I watched in astonishment on Wednesday when the first minister of Scotland – the first minister of Scotland – used a Covid press conference to effectively question the results of a jury.”

Salmond, who was acquitted of 13 charges of sexual assault in a criminal trial, was awarded a £512,250 payout after he successfully challenged the lawfulness of the government investigation into harassment claims made against him.

He said the failures of leadership surrounding the investigation into his conduct are “many and obvious”.

The former first minister told the committee: “This inquiry is not about me, I have already established the illegality of the actions of the Scottish government in the Court of Session, and I have been acquitted of all criminal charges by a jury in the highest court in the land.