Associated Press Archaeologists discovered the first temple dedicated to the Flayed Lord in Tehuacan, Puebla state

A temple in which ancient priests donned flayed human skin to worship a god of fertility has been discovered in Mexico.

The first temple of the Flayed Lord, a pre-Hispanic fertility god, was unearthed during recent excavations of Popoloca Indian ruins in the central state of Puebla.

Two skull-like stone carvings and a stone trunk depicting the god Xipe Totec, with an extra hand dangling off one arm to suggest it was wearing the skin of a sacrificial victim, were found by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History.

The ritual of wearing human skin during worship was seen as a way to ensure fertility and regeneration.

The Popolocas built the temple at a complex known as Ndachjian-Tehuacan between AD 1000 and 1260 and were later conquered by the Aztecs.

Ancient accounts of the rituals suggested victims were killed in gladiator-style combat or by arrows on one platform, then skinned on another platform. The layout of the temple at Tehuacan seems to match that description.