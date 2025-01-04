LOADING ERROR LOADING

And just like that, a powerhouse actor is joining the cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot — along with some familiar returning faces.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed that Patti LuPone will be joining “And Just Like That” for the show’s third season. Little is known about LuPone’s role, but King told the outlet that the actress and singer will have “an arc” this season.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of "And Just Like That" on September 24, 2024 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Alongside Lupone, the show has also tapped “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Kristen Schaal for a new role, and Rosemarie DeWitt will reprise her role from Season 2, as “Sex and the City” beau Aidan’s ex-wife. Additionally, in May 2024, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she will also make her debut in the revival series as a mysterious character named “Mary.”

As Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) once stated, “Nothing lasts forever,” and that rings true for two characters from last season. Due to scheduling conflicts, Karen Pittman will not be returning to the series, nor will Sara Ramírez.

King also shared that the show will be telling “new stories” around some of the original HBO series’ main characters, like Carrie and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

Sarah Jessica Parker from "And Just Like That..." Season 2 on Max. Craig Blankenhorn/MAX

But not all of them. In July 2024, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, put to rest rumours that she’d have a recurring role in “And Just Like That.”

