Carrie and Mr. Big are all lovey-dovey in scenes from the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...

After the Emmy Awards, a trailer (above) that highlighted many of HBO Max’s productions showed the couple’s romance seemingly sizzling in the kitchen.

Chris Noth’s Big affectionately hugs Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie from behind, and in another clip they kiss.

The sweet snippets might ease the worry of fans who were concerned the couple was divorcing after a photo portraying tension between the two actors apparently in character circulated, in addition to an alleged script leak that implied a split.