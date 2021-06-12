Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the first photo with reunited Sex And The City co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, ahead of the show’s upcoming reboot. The trio are about to take the lead in And Just Like That... , a new mini-series picking up over a decade on from the events of the second Sex And The City film. Production on the show is now officially underway, with SJP posting a picture of the central cast on her Instagram to commemorate the moment. “Together again,” she wrote alongside the photo, which also featured the Manhattan skyline. “Read through our first episodes…alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae.”

An excited Kristin then commented: “Love you forever and ever.” Cynthia shared the same photo onto her own Instagram page, writing: “Friendship never goes out of style.”

The night before the first table read, Samantha Jessica Parker paid a visit to the real-life exterior of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment. “Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again,” she said. “Here we go. I’m thrilled and terrified.”

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of the first Sex And The City film