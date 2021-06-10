Four of your favourite Sex And The City men will be returning for the upcoming reboot And Just Like That…, it’s been confirmed.

Carrie Bradshaw’s flamboyant right-hand man Stanford Blatch will be back in fans’ lives, with actor Willie Garson among the original stars who has joined the revival.

His on-screen husband Anthony Marantino (played by Mario Cantone), who Stanford married in the ill-fated Sex And The City 2, has also been confirmed for And Just Like That..., as have two of the original cast’s love interests.

Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt) played by David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, respectively) will also be back in action in the reboot, filming for which will begin in New York soon.