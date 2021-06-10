Four of your favourite Sex And The City men will be returning for the upcoming reboot And Just Like That…, it’s been confirmed.
Carrie Bradshaw’s flamboyant right-hand man Stanford Blatch will be back in fans’ lives, with actor Willie Garson among the original stars who has joined the revival.
His on-screen husband Anthony Marantino (played by Mario Cantone), who Stanford married in the ill-fated Sex And The City 2, has also been confirmed for And Just Like That..., as have two of the original cast’s love interests.
Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt) played by David Eigenberg and Evan Handler, respectively) will also be back in action in the reboot, filming for which will begin in New York soon.
Executive producer Michael Patrick King told Variety: “Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved ‘Sex and the City’ characters with the actors who made them so loveable.”
It was previously revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis would all be back for the new series, although they wouldn’t be joined by co-star Kim Cattrall, who opted not to return as Samantha Jones.
After much speculation, Chris Noth has confirmed he’ll be back as Mr Big, with John Corbett also set to appear as Carrie’s former flame Aidan, who was last seen bumping into her in Abu Dhabi in Sex And The City 2.
The streaming service HBO Max will be the home of And Just Like That… in the States, with no word yet on how British viewers will be able to tune in.
However, it’s probably a fair bet that it will debut on Sky Atlantic and the catch-up service NOW, which is usually where HBO productions – including the recent Friends reunion – are shown in the UK.
