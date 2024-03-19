Tory MP Wants To Ban Primary School Sex Education 'To Protect Innocence'

Andrea Jenkyns says she does not want primary school children to have sex education "full stop". Leon Neal via Getty Images

A Tory MP said she does not want primary school children to have any sex education “to protect their innocence”.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, backbencher Andrea Jenkyns – an education minister under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – said she does not want young children “to learn about sex full stop.”

The discussion began around teaching LGBTQ+ subjects content in relationships education – but Jenkyns briefly tried to expand the discussion into a wider conservation about sex.

She said: “As the mother of a primary-age schoolchild, I do not want him or other children, straight or gay, to learn about sex full stop.

“I also do not want to see young children in primary school to be taught about changing gender.

“I have no problem with whatever people want to do when they are older—life is short; be happy—but does my honourable friend agree that we need to protect the innocence of children and their childhood, especially at primary school age?”

It’s worth noting other MPs in Westminster Hall with her were not talking about sex education in general.

And, as fellow Conservative MP Elliot Colburn stated: “Primary schools are not required to teach sex education or explicitly teach about LGBT+ issues; it is more about families and relationships.

“Parents also have the right to withdraw their child from the sex education part of [relationships and sex education] up to the age of 16.”

I do not want primary school children full stop to have sex education. Nor do I want children to be taught about changing gender. We need to protect their innocence and childhood. pic.twitter.com/8VKSkuTrPV — Andrea Jenkyns MP 🇬🇧 (@andreajenkyns) March 18, 2024

As you can imagine, Jenkyns’ comments went down like a lead balloon among critics on social media – especially after she shared a clip that was viewed more than two million times in less than 24 hours.

Many people pointed out that it was essential for children to understand basic relationships and how consent works.

Knowledge is power. All children from a young age should know the correct name for body parts, should be taught about consent and body autonomy, and we need to demystify sex in an age-appropriate manner in a safe environment so they don’t rely on the internet.



The more they… https://t.co/7ONazEFYpp — Prof. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) March 19, 2024

If Andrea Jenkyns thinks primary school children won't get misinformation from other sources if they're not given accurate appropriate information by schools, she's clearly entirely forgotten being a child, let alone a child whose peers have smartphones. https://t.co/kn94vBFFY6 — SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) March 19, 2024

Others noted that some children begin puberty before they start secondary school, so need to learn about their bodies beforehand.

I respectfully disagree with this position. It’s important for it to be age appropriate of course but teaching kids nothing until they are 12 is not a good plan. Girls at 12 are maturing rapidly and if they have their periods are able to get pregnant. That is the reality. — Kathryn (@KatKyns) March 18, 2024

A very dangerous view in my opinion. I think it’s an extremely important subject for kids to learn, especially around the age where many will be going through puberty. https://t.co/JJItB9otX0 — Grace (@graceyldn) March 19, 2024

This is madness lol I started puberty when I was in primary school and I’m sure there are many (men/women alike who started developing early) — not everybody has parents who are willing to explain what’s happening to them?? https://t.co/kgGQN2MJud — Ash (@theashrb) March 19, 2024