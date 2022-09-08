Education Minister Who Gave Crowd Middle Finger Is Re-Appointed By Liz Truss

Liz Truss and Andrea Jenkyns during the Tory leadership contest. Ian Forsyth via PA Wire/PA Images

An education minister who gave the middle finger to a crowd outside Downing Street has been re-appointed to her job by Liz Truss.

Andrea Jenkyns claimed she was responding to a “baying mob” when she made the gesture.

She was appointed parliamentary under secretary of state in the department for education by Boris Johnson in July after he was hit by a wave of ministerial resignations.

Downing Street on Thursday night confirmed that she will continue in the role under new prime minister Liz Truss, who she supported in the Tory leadership contest.

The Morley and Outwood MP came in for severe criticism after video footage emerged of her confronting a crowd outside Number 10.

Is it too much to ask in @BorisJohnson Britain that the new Education Minister set an example to our nations children and not show the general public her middle finger. pic.twitter.com/MHlkZvIIBL — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 8, 2022

She and other MPs still supportive of Johnson had been on their way to watch him make his resignation speech on July 8.

Responding to the criticism on Twitter, Jenkyns said she had been subjected to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks and had finally snapped.

She said: “On Thursday afternoon I went to Downing Street to watch the prime minister’s resignation speech.

“A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in, as is sadly all too common.

“After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last four years.

“Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.

“I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment.