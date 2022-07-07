Tory MP Shouts Back At Booing Crowd Just After Boris Johnson Resigns

Andrea Jenkyns is a staunch supporter of Brexit Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

Tory MP and loyal supporter of Boris Johnson, Andrea Jenkyns, is still putting up a fight it seems, even though the prime minister has just resigned.

Emerging from Downing Street shortly after the prime minister finally confirmed that he would be stepping down, she was faced with a large crowd.

They booed all of the MPs who came out of the protected road – but, unlike everyone else she was with, Jenkyns quickly jabbed a finger up in the air while staring at the crowds in response to the negativity.

Most of Jenkyns’ words were hard to be heard above the clamour in the video which is making the rounds on social media.

But according to people present, she said: “Those who laugh last, laugh loudest. Wait and see!”

Jenkyns is also an ardent Brexiteer, having once been part of the Leave Means Leave campaign group.

Shortly after facing down the Downing Street crowds, she told the media the country “will regret [Johnson’s resignation] like they did with Thatcher”.

“This will be a mistake,” she concluded dramatically, before walking away.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns - who backed Boris Johnson right until the end - tells TV cameras after the PM's resignation: "they'll regret it like they did with Thatcher... this will be a mistake" pic.twitter.com/HfUfgyNXIE — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 7, 2022

Jenkyns’ response followed a particularly dramatic few days in Westminster, as some of the prime minister’s other closest allies resigned from government or called for him to step down, having lost faith in his leadership.

Johnson continued to resist such calls up until Thursday, when he took to the lectern outside No.10 to announce his departure.

His televised speech was peppered with consistent booing coming from the public outside Downing Street, which he did vaguely acknowledge at one point by saying: “I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed [at his resignation].”

Public displays of frustration towards Johnson have culminated this week as the chaos in Westminster mounted.

