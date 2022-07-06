Sajid Javid Says He Resigned After Concluding 'Enough Is Enough'

House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Sajid Javid has said he resigned after concluding that he had had “enough” of serving under Boris Johnson.

In a devastating speech that offered a bleak assessment of Johnson’s operation, Javid said treading the “tightrope” between “loyalty and integrity” had become “impossible” in recent months following a series of scandals.

Javid, who was the first Cabinet minister to resign last night, indicated he blamed Johnson for the difficulties endured by the Tory party.

He told MPs: “I also believe a team is as good as its team captain and a captain is as good as his or her team. So, loyalty must go both ways.

“The events of recent months have made it increasingly difficult to be in that team.

“It’s not fair on ministerial colleagues to go out every morning defending lines that don’t stand up and don’t hold up.

“It’s not fair on my parliamentary colleagues, who bear the brunt of constituents’ dismay in their inboxes and on the doorsteps in recent elections.

“And it’s not fair on Conservative members and voters who rightly expect better standards from the party they supported.”

Javid said he would “never lose his integrity” and that following the allegations over Chris Pincher and what the prime minister knew, he had concluded “enough is enough”.

“This week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we’ve all been told,” he said.