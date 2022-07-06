Ed Balls and Susanna Reid react to Steve Bray's musical protest ITV

Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain featured an impromptu musical interlude, when a singing protest interrupted the live broadcast.

Advertisement

What the duo clearly weren’t prepared for, though, was a musical disruption care of the prolific anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, who made a name for himself thanks to his daily protests outside Parliament throughout 2018 and 2019.

He also became known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing an eye-catching outfit and carrying placards with messages against Brexit or the Conservative government.

Steve Bray protesting last year SOPA Images via Getty Images

Speaking to viewers, Susanna was clearly startled when the opening notes of the Bay City Rollers’ Bye Bye Baby began blaring out.

Advertisement

“What’s… sorry, where’s that come from?” she asked, commenting: “Are we about to do some karaoke?”

As the protester began singing his adapted version of Bye Bye Boris, Susanna added: “Oh, it’s Steve Bray! It’s the latest Steve Bray protest, isn’t it?

“Well, I suppose if you’re no longer allowed to shout, there are other ways of making your voice heard.”

Steve Bray’s performance made for some light relief for GMB’s viewers and presenters alike, after what has been a heavy couple of days for the daytime show.