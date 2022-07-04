Helen Skelton Has Some Off-Screen 'Chaos' To Deal With During Lorraine Interview Thanks To Her Dog

Helen Skelton had some off-screen chaos to deal with as she sat down with Lorraine Kelly for an interview on Monday morning.

The TV presenter is currently promoting the return of Summer On The Farm, and appeared on Lorraine via video-link to discuss the show, but ended up getting a little distracted by what was going on away from her camera.

Presumably referring to Helen’s recent marriage split, Lorraine began: “You’ve had a bit of a rough time I know, but the best way to get over stuff is just to get out there working, isn’t it?”

“I think anybody in my position would say the same,” Helen agreed, at which point her dog Spiderman began enthusiastically barking. “I’ve got three small children and a very loud dog as you can hear, they time it perfectly don’t they?”

Lorraine Kelly speaks to Helen Skelton ITV

Lorraine then said, as the barking continued: “Kids and dogs and all of that, your life is like that. And you’re used to the chaos so it’s all fine So look, you’re my kind of woman, you’ve put on your brave face, you’re back out doing the series…”

“Oh, she’s off,” she then said, after spotting that her guest had briefly disappeared from view. “She’s going to go and sort the dog out. Do you know, any time our door goes it’s the same.”

Despite the commotion, Helen insisted it was actually “uncharacteristically calm around here this morning” as her mum had helped take her three children off to school.

“Monday morning, when you’ve got kids to get to school is just… it’s the same drill every day, yet somehow it’s always chaos,” Helen joked.

Helen Skelton Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Helen announced back in April that she and her husband of nine years, Richie Myler, had parted ways.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she told her followers. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

