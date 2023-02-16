Andrea Riseborough Speaks Out For The First Time About Oscar Nomination Controversy

Andrea Riseborough Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough has spoken for the first time about the controversy surrounding her recent Oscar nomination.

Last month, Andrea was announced as a surprise contender for the Academy Award for Best Actress thanks to her role in the little-known indie film To Leslie.

Some cinephiles had already suspected the Newcastle-born star could land an Oscar nod – despite To Leslie having no prior awards buzz – when they spotted a number of A-listers had been singing her praises right before the deadline.

Many began referring to the wave of support for Andrea as a “grassroots campaign” for her to finally get some recognition from the Oscars – with the Mandy actor eventually making it onto the shortlist alongside Blonde’s Ana De Armas, Tár’s Cate Blanchett, The Fabelmans’ Michelle Williams and Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh.

Shortly after the nomination was announced, the Oscars announced they’d be reviewing their “campaign procedures” to ensure no guidelines or rules were broken while putting together this year’s list of nominees.

It was then decided that Andrea would be allowed to keep her nomination as no rules or guidelines had been violated.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrea admitted she had found the situation “confusing” and was still “processing everything” and “coming to terms with what the nomination means, for me and for others”.

Andrea Riseborough as seen in To Leslie Momentum

“Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been,” she said.

“I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I’ve been working toward discovering them and will continue to.”

She continued: “It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary.

“The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I’m mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen.”

“I am grateful for the conversation because it must be had. It has deeply impacted me.”

Andrea at a screening of To Leslie in March 2022 Hubert Vestil via Getty Images

This year’s Oscars will take place on Sunday 12 March, with the multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once up for the most awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and two nods in the Best Supporting Actress category.