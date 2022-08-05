First Dates' Fred Couldn't Look Prouder As Daughter Andrea Wins Gold At Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix PA

First Dates star Fred Siriex looked every inch the proud dad on Thursday evening after he watched his teenage daughter win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her victory in the women’s 10-metre platform diving final with a hot chocolate, which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.

The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.

Fred, the maitre d’ on the hit Channel 4 dating show, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.

After taking everything in her wake in Birmingham, the teenager was ready to enjoy some downtime.

“I was peaceful throughout, but on the last dive I had quite shaky calves, I think that definitely helped with the push that I needed,” Andrea said.

“Overall I had so much fun, I’ve never had that much fun in a competition.

“I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me!”

Andrea, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo as a 16-year-old added: “I’m very, very happy. It’s amazing for it to be on home soil, a home games, the first time that I’ve actually had a crowd because I didn’t have one at Tokyo and at the other internationals I’ve done I haven’t really had a big crowd.”

She continued: “It’s been incredible, I’ve had so much fun. I wasn’t really scared I was so peaceful, so I’m just really, really happy with how it went.”

