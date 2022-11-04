Andrew Bailey Admits UK Was Hours Away From Total Financial Meltdown After Mini-Budget

Governor of the Bank of England speaking to Channel 4 News about the mini-budget Channel 4 News

The governor of the Bank of England has said the UK economy was just “hours” away from “total meltdown” after the mini-budget was unveiled.

Advertisement

He told Channel 4 News: “We certainly reached a point where markets were very unstable and these were core markets, this is the government bond market, which is in many ways the most core of all.”

Bailey continued: “And our worry was that when you get into the situation, this can easily spread very rapidly and then you have a huge job on your hands to get it back under control.

“So we had to step in quickly and we had to step in quite decisively.”

The Bank had to make an emergency intervention and offer to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds to protect some pension funds.

He said that the point at which the Bank intervened the markets were warning that the UK economy was just “hours” away from financial meltdown.

Advertisement

“Was that the most frightening moment in your tenure as governor, in your lifetime?” presenter Cathy Newman asked.

He admitted that it was not a situation “you want to be in,” but added that it was “hard to compare” the “unnerving” moments of 2008′s global financial crash to September’s chaos.

But, returning to the mini-budget, he explained: ″This felt, and was, a very real threat to financial stability.”

"The messages we were getting from the markets were that it was hours."



Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey responds to @cathynewman asking how close the UK came to "financial Armageddon" after the mini budget. pic.twitter.com/Drc1VMGh2W — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 3, 2022

He also rejected the government claims that the tumbling value of the pound (which kicked in days after the mini-budget was published) was triggered by global factors.

Advertisement

“I don’t really think that is the case,” the governor explained. “I think certainly global markets have had shocks this year, Ukraine would be an example. But this was a particularly UK issue.”

Bailey added that we should not be “surprised” that the markets reacted to the unstable situation like the one Truss’s government triggered.

However, the UK is still recovering from the changes implemented by the former prime minister, and the country is now on the cusp of a two-year long recession.