Andrew Bridgen Releases Video Denying He's Racist And Threatens Legal Action

Andrew Bridgen has released a video denying he is racist after he was suspended as a Tory MP over a tweet.

The MP had the whip removed on Wednesday after appearing to compare Covid-19 vaccines with the Holocaust.

In a YouTube video, the North West Leicestershire MP said he is sorry for any offence caused.

However, Bridgen said he was “disappointed” by the decision to strip him of the party whip.

“I’m disappointed that the chief whip, Simon Hart, with the support of the Prime Minister, has chosen to suspend me as a member of the Conservative Parliamentary Party.

“My tweet of the 11th of January was in no way antisemitic. Indeed, it alluded to the Holocaust being the most heinous crime against humanity in living memory.

“Of course, if anyone is genuinely offended by my use of such imagery, then I apologise for any offence caused.

“I wholeheartedly refute any suggestions that I am racist and currently I’m speaking to a legal team who will commence action against those who have led the call suggesting that I am.”

He went on to criticise the government for “actively look(ing) to remove MPs” who question the safety of Covid vaccines and said he had received “huge support” for his claims.

Bridgen also appeared to repeat the need to question the safety of Covid-19 vaccine as he said that his suspension as a Conservative MP said something about the “current state of our democracy”.

“The fact that I have been suspended over this matter says much about the current state of our democracy, the right to free speech and the apparent suspension of the scientific method of analysis of medicines being administered to billions of people.”

He vowed to “continue to ask” questions about the safety of Covid vaccines.

Tory chief whip Simon Hart said on Wednesday: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process.

“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the Whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation.”

Alongside his Tweet Bridgen posted data on Twitter which claimed to list potential adverse effects of the Covid vaccines.

Lord Mann, an independent peer and former Labour MP who advises the government on anti-Semitism, said Bridgen should be barred from standing for the Tories at the next election.