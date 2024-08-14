This Photo From Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh's New Rom-Com Has People Howling For 1 Distracting Reason

A new still from Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s new romantic drama has led to a whole lot of horseplay on social media.

The two British actors are set to share the screen in the much-anticipated We Live In Time, which tells the story of a pair of strangers who hit it off after one runs over the other with her car.

Advertisement

After the pair fall in love, the movie is set to chart the highs and lows of their love story over the course of several decades.

Earlier this week, a new international trailer for the film was posted online, and with it came a new photo from the set, depicting Andrew and Florence looking loved up while riding on a carousel.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024

Unfortunately, though, the poster also includes a rather ridiculous-looking carousel horse in a prominent place.

Advertisement

And a quick glance at X shows that the errant horse is all many people seem to have been able to focus on…

Andrew Garfield: 😘

Florence Pugh: 🥰

The Horse: 🤪 — Michael J. Miraflor (@michaelmiraflor) August 14, 2024

Yes but this is so f*cking funny LMAO pic.twitter.com/TWWa1jusaH — Leonardo (@Sonny_Ericsson1) August 14, 2024

dying at the fucking horse https://t.co/1GLecFtvgB — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) August 14, 2024

The horse is KILLING ME!!! — Gilluis Pérez (@GilluisPerez_) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

i think you mean Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, & that fuckin horse in John Crowley’s WE LIVE IN TIME https://t.co/p3bfuZ0djd — saloni gajjar (@saloni_g) August 14, 2024

I want a film solely starring the carousel horse next. — Abby H (@KravGirl2004) August 14, 2024

the horse cant believe he’s starring in a movie with andrew garfield and florence pugh https://t.co/H9WoVof9in — Q (@JCQuijada_) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

accurate representation of me hanging out with my married friends https://t.co/7xZjVnkx9P — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) August 14, 2024

me third wheeling my couple friends https://t.co/1GLecFsXr3 — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) August 14, 2024

Three tickets for Challengers, please https://t.co/CPNQaOCDkS — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) August 14, 2024

Film-makers take note… there is no scene which cannot be improved by the addition of a silly horse. https://t.co/ryP5HlokA2 pic.twitter.com/dGUWzCIDPF — christhebarker (@christhebarker) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

This was a real tearjerker. pic.twitter.com/WLrL4Jk4HC — The Grim Honker (@DeathOfGeese) August 14, 2024

Made it better 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/7nA5s01HKD — Pickle Rickc817 (@PickleRickc817) August 14, 2024

My face when I heard that the UK isn't getting We Live in Time until January pic.twitter.com/IR3yNr1tiV — Claire delulune✨🌳✨ (@claireydelune) August 12, 2024

tfw the credits start rolling for 'we live in time' and i'll be too emotionally devastated to speak pic.twitter.com/YLToWXh1XU — theo 💋 (@theotricality) August 14, 2024

Andrew and Florence filmed We Live In Time last year at various locations around London (including, apparently, a Co-op in Blackfen), with the Midsommar star shaving her head as part of the role.

Advertisement

It was helmed by John Crowley, perhaps best known for his work directing the Oscar-nominated historical drama Brooklyn.

An official We Live In Time synopsis teases: “Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”