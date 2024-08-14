This Photo From Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh's New Rom-Com Has People Howling For 1 Distracting Reason

A new still from Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s new romantic drama has led to a whole lot of horseplay on social media.
The two British actors are set to share the screen in the much-anticipated We Live In Time, which tells the story of a pair of strangers who hit it off after one runs over the other with her car.
After the pair fall in love, the movie is set to chart the highs and lows of their love story over the course of several decades.
Earlier this week, a new international trailer for the film was posted online, and with it came a new photo from the set, depicting Andrew and Florence looking loved up while riding on a carousel.
Unfortunately, though, the poster also includes a rather ridiculous-looking carousel horse in a prominent place.
And a quick glance at X shows that the errant horse is all many people seem to have been able to focus on…
Andrew and Florence filmed We Live In Time last year at various locations around London (including, apparently, a Co-op in Blackfen), with the Midsommar star shaving her head as part of the role.
It was helmed by John Crowley, perhaps best known for his work directing the Oscar-nominated historical drama Brooklyn.
An official We Live In Time synopsis teases: “Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.
“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”
We Live In Time is due to hit UK cinemas on Wednesday 1 January 2025.