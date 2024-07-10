The Trailer For Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield's New Romantic Drama Is Here, And We're Already Heartbroken

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live In Time A24

And despite being only two minutes long, we’re already feeling pretty emotionally exhausted by the whole thing.

Advertisement

In the upcoming film, which is set to hit cinemas later this year, the two Oscar nominees play a pair of strangers who fall in love after Florence’s character, Almut, hits Andrew’s with her car.

The movie then follows the highs and lows of their love story over the course of several decades, including their early relationship, career milestones, the birth of their child and subsequent health issues.

Check out the trailer for yourself in the video below. Just maybe make sure you’re sitting down first, alright…?

Advertisement

We Live In Time was filmed around London (including, apparently, a Co-op in Blackfen) last year, with Florence shaving her head as part of the role.

The film was helmed by John Crowley, perhaps best known for his work directing the Oscar-nominated historical drama Brooklyn.

An official synopsis teases: “Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”