Andrew Garfield Reveals How He And Florence Pugh Went 'A Little Further Than We Meant To' While Shooting Sex Scene

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh in We Live In Time A24

Andrew Garfield has admitted he and Florence Pugh got a little carried away when making their much-hyped new movie We Live In Time.

The two British actors play a pair of strangers who strike up a love affair in the new A24 romance, which charts the many highs and lows of the couple’s relationship.

Advertisement

Among these highs, apparently, is one particular love scene that both Andrew and Florence really went for.

Speaking to 92NY at a recent Q&A event, he revealed the scene in question was shot on a “closed set” meaning only the camera operator was present.

“The director’s in another room next door,” Andrew recalled. “And so the scene becomes passionate and we get into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe.

“And we’re just kinda like, ‘OK, we’ll just go into the next thing, we’ll let this progress, and we’ll just carry on’.”

Advertisement

Eventually, Andrew revealed, he and Florence reached a point where they were “kind of telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take’”.

“I look up, and in the corner is Stuart [the camera operator] and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall,” he revealed.

Here is him telling the story 😂 (I found it on IG) pic.twitter.com/CojIi9xdgc — Kristina (@rawrkristina) October 5, 2024

Andrew and Florence were spotted filming We Live In Time at various locations around London last year (including, apparently, a Co-op in Blackfen).

The film was directed by John Crowley, perhaps best known for his work at the helm of the Oscar-nominated historical drama Brooklyn.

Advertisement

An official synopsis for We Live In Time teases: “Almut and Tobias are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together – falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family – a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation.

“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.”