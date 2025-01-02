Sorry, Spider-Man Fans ― Andrew Garfield Has More Bad News

Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s been a rough couple of months for Spider-Man fans.

Not only will Into The Spider-Verse, which was meant to come out on March 29 of last year, officially not be released in 2025 either ― now, Andrew Garfield, who appeared as the titular character in The Amazing Spider-Man one and two and Spider-Man: No Way Home has reaffirmed some disappointing information.

Speaking to British GQ in an article released today, the star said: “I’m gonna disappoint you.”

via Associated Press

Advertisement

Despite speculation that he’d appear in Spider-Man 4, the star dismissed the theory in the interview.

When asked about the rumours, he responded: “Yeah, no. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on” (referring to the times he was recorded in interviews claiming he wouldn’t be in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

In a The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview, after it turned out he had been fibbing about his appearance in the movie, the Spider-Man actor said: “I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great.”

Advertisement

“The company makes you do it, but also, it’s kinda fun to do,” he added.

“You know when you’re planning a surprise party for someone and they’re like ‘I hate surprises, tell me is the surprise is happening’... it felt like I was planning a surprise birthday part for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it,” he said at the time.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Still, Andrew had previously told IndieWire that the rumours weren’t true, sharing in 2024: “The internet is a big place. I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.”

Advertisement

A possible glimmer of hope, though: he hasn’t put the possibility of returning to the franchise completely out of his mind.

In the GQ interview, he said: “If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I’m gonna have like five kids at some point, and I’m gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

The actor also responded to suggestions that he’d star as Jesus in Martin Scorcese’s upcoming film by saying, “It’s not true to my knowledge.”

Advertisement