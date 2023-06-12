Andrew Marr Performs Poem Hammering 'Narcissist' Boris Johnson

Andrew Marr took aim at the former prime minister on his LBC show. LBC/PA

Andrew Marr has blasted “narcissist” Boris Johnson in a poem as the ex-prime minister dominated the news agenda by quitting parliament.

The former BBC political editor performed the verse on his LBC show on Monday amid Johnson’s row with his successor Rishi Sunak over his House of Lords nominations.

The fall-out began on Friday and has since descended into a public slanging match over Johnson allies, including Nadine Dorries, missing out on peerages.

Marr made clear his displeasure in the three-minute poem, which essays “trysts with trusting girls”, “the fatal porkies over party lockdown crimes” and “gobbling up of airtime and paper by the ream”.

It begins with the riff: “I’m so bored of Boris Johnson I could scream/It’s hot. I’m like a boiling kettle ejecting steam.”

You can watch the rest of the performance below:

On Monday, Johnson accused Sunak of “talking rubbish” after the PM claimed his predecessor asked him to overrule the vetting committee to push through his House of Lords nominations.

The burgeoning Tory civil war earlier saw Sunak say his one-time ally had asked him to “do something I wasn’t prepared to do”.

“I didn’t think it was right and if people don’t like that, then tough,” Sunak said in his first comments since Johnson dramatically resigned as an MP.

Publicly turning on the man he used to share Downing Street with, Sunak suggested Johnson wanted him to ignore the recommendations of the House of Lords Appointments Commission.

But Johnson’s camp accused the man who was his chancellor of having “secretly blocked” the peerages of allies in his resignation list.