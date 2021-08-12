GB News Addresses Speculation About Andrew Neil's Future With The Station

A GB News spokesperson has shot down speculation that Andrew Neil will not be returning to the ill-fated broadcaster.

Having left his role at the BBC last year, Andrew began a new position as an on-air presenter and chairman of GB News, which debuted in June.

However, just two weeks after GB News’ shaky launch, it was announced that the anchor would be taking an extended break from his nightly current affairs show.

A report published in The Telegraph on Wednesday quoted insiders who claimed that Andrew was reconsidering his future with the station, which has been met with numerous string of bumps in the road during its first two months on the air.