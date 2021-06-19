In the absence of a marketing budget, there was plenty of pre-launch hype and fanfare ahead of the debut of GB News last Sunday. Proudly “anti-woke”, the channel’s detractors labelled it Fox News UK before it had even started broadcasting, but just hours into its launch, Twitter had renamed it #GBeebies, thanks to a series of on-air gaffes. Things didn’t improve much as the week progressed, thanks to a mortifying amount of technical hiccups – from weird lighting and poor sound to dodgy camera work and countless awkward silences. Such was the dizzying array of daily f-ups that the newly-launched @GBNewsFails Twitter account struggled to keep up, already amassing over 60,000 followers in under a week. Here’s how the channel’s chaotic first week played out...

PA The GB News team.

SUNDAY The channel’s boss, Andrew Neil, set out the network’s stall from the off, vowing to “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture” and give a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced” in the channel’s first programme.

This is @afneil. Welcome To GB News pic.twitter.com/rgvZIrNRER — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2021

Alas, it was the presenters who were almost silenced, with audio issues from the off

And it wasn’t just the sound. Why the hell was everything so dark?

Why is the lighting so bad? #GBNews — Duncan Barrett (@BarrettsBooks) June 14, 2021

Bold choice to film it on a Nokia 3310 https://t.co/DafsQxnQvo — Alan White (@aljwhite) June 13, 2021

And as for those shiny new sets...

#GBNews looks hilariously budget



Also why is it being broadcast from inside a giant PS4? pic.twitter.com/lJqmUflE0K — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) June 13, 2021

I’ve figured out where I’ve seen the #GBNews set before pic.twitter.com/ArFB12uX7U — Oli (@olihtweet) June 14, 2021

Nothing says good morning like #GBNews broadcasting from a late night Indian restaurant. pic.twitter.com/eX4uRYjq9A — David Perrett (@raouldufy) June 14, 2021

Despite the hiccups, Team GB News were happy...

As fantastic, late-night message to the entire @GBNEWS gang from our CEO.

It is private but he won't mind me sharing two of his words because they sum up how I feel about this extraordinary adventure:

"proud" and "team". — Alastair Stewart (@AlStewartOBE) June 14, 2021

SO many kind messages re our launch tonight. I can’t reply to them all, but please know that I thank you so much, it’s massively appreciated. ❤️❤️



My show launches tomorrow. Can’t wait! A healthy mix of nerves & excitement. 🤞#GBNews — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) June 13, 2021

And you can’t argue with those ratings...

BARB Data 1900-2300

#1 @GBNews 164.4k 1.1 share

#2 BBC News 133k 0.9 share

#3 Sky News 57k 0.4 share — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 14, 2021

MONDAY Former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry’s big moment came on Monday, when she kicked off her regular segment, Dewbs & Co. Some viewers were distracted by her choice of outfit...

This top was a poor choice 👀 pic.twitter.com/auF6bVYVts — Vicky 👸🏻 (@mouldyscone) June 14, 2021

And her bants...

Monday also saw former BBC news anchor Simon McCoy make his presenting debut alongside his co-host, former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips, on their daily afternoon show. One word: chemistry

And what was it with all of the seriously awkward silences?

You could fit an Azuma in the gaps between the presenter & guest during interviews. They’re so big even the guest, India, chuckles at the delay on #GBNewspic.twitter.com/6cwgcXOPt6 — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 14, 2021

Just waiting for the graphic, “looking gormless”. ONLY on #GBNewspic.twitter.com/HU17XwDQaW — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 15, 2021

TUESDAY After 48 hours of teething troubles, maybe things would be a little less wobbly?

Automatic scheduling fail. They need a new clock. Or a new director. Or a new plan. #GBNewshttps://t.co/hcy6Trxv5V — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 15, 2021

Maybe not.

Let’s see how Simon and Alex are getting on...

Just drink some exhaust. Fun news from #GBNewspic.twitter.com/6Cbs64qaBw — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 15, 2021

At least everyone’s happy in the back office...

It looks like the cleaner is having a meltdown! Only on #GBNewspic.twitter.com/yQFWadwEfM — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 15, 2021

Tuesday also saw the channel well and truly played by some mischievous viewers who managed to trick two of its presenters with the oldest prank in the book. Say hello to “Mike Hunt” and “Mike Oxlong”

All going splendidly at Andrew Neil’s joke far-right TV station. Following on from Michelle Dewberry falling for the classic “Mike Hunt” prank call, here’s former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips live on air, reading out a message from one Mike Oxlong. pic.twitter.com/UuPcrLAUxv — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) June 16, 2021

At least things were going well for Dan Wootton...

when a clip plays prematurely but you know you are on air #GBNewsFailspic.twitter.com/OdO1DDmU2m — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

WEDNESDAY Three days in and surely things have settled down by now? Not quite. By Wednesday, a number of big-name brands had pulled their advertising from the channel. Furniture giants Ikea, energy provider Octopus and the cider brand Kopparberg were among those to withdraw, which did not go down well with channel boss Andrew Neil...

IKEA has decided to boycott GB News because of our alleged values. Here are IKEA’s values — a French CEO who is a criminal with a two year suspended jail sentence for spying on staff. https://t.co/Z82CvME7pY — Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 15, 2021

On a brighter note, a brand new presenter called Drill made their debut...

Today on GB News there’s a new presenter called Drill. pic.twitter.com/qK9YAca0oM — Gerald Somers (@Gerald__Somers) June 16, 2021

And remember those prank callers? Well Simon McCoy was having none of their silly nonsense...

This reaction to being tricked into reading out Hugh Janus is so much funnier than them merely reading out Hugh Januspic.twitter.com/Jnl2brUel2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2021

And it was only a matter of time until the inevitable Ofcom complaints started rolling in The media regulator received almost 400 complaints after Dan Wootton’s lengthy anti-lockdown speech, comparing restrictions to “an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China.”

GB News Dan Wootton on GB News

THURSDAY You know what GB News is missing? Flesh. Naked flesh. Ta-daaaah!

@GBNEWS you do realize that guy had his arse out? Check the reflection in the mirror! #GBNewspic.twitter.com/vgiXXWoWF8 — Kieran (@UberKaninchen) June 16, 2021

Comedian Adam Pacitti flashed his bum during a video call-in with Laurence Fox on Dan Wootton’s show. Not that either of them noticed. Look, we know it’s been a pretty rough week, but did presenter Gloria De Piero just flip the double bird?

Not even ten seconds into the 12 o clock show and the presenter just gave two middle fingers to the camera live on air! pic.twitter.com/gUc1EdlqQo — Soundchester UK (@SoundchesterUK) June 17, 2021

No viewers, she did not. She was crossing her fingers. Bet she wasn’t the only one.

"We just want to make something clear, this is Gloria de Piero crossing her fingers for summer holidays... the nation is crossing their fingers" pic.twitter.com/N4ojHt3lTr — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2021

Even the on-screen banners were having a bad day

Enid Blyton's work called "Xenophbic" according to GB News #GBNewsFailpic.twitter.com/EtQjZXny8t — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

Thank you for tweet….I was worried after interview I was not going to get one 😉 RT @GBNewsFails: How are we spelling Paphitis today? #GBNewsFailspic.twitter.com/ORuLYBtZk5 — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) June 17, 2021

GB News bosses might want to revisit their policy about using mobile phones at work...

The break that never was. Mobile phones down please! #GBNewspic.twitter.com/9KOcH79YED — GBNews Fails (@GBNewsFails) June 17, 2021

FRIDAY TFIF! Someone’s already clocked out by the looks of it...

We’ll leave the last word to Simon McCoy...

Hey. Please judge us in six months. The audience is there - and is supportive. We are improving every day. It’s a start-up. Thank you for your patience. If you don’t want to watch.. don’t. Sticks and stones. @GBNEWS — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) June 17, 2021