GB News Pranked Again As Comedian Flashes His Bum During Live Video Call With Laurence Fox

The comedian appeared via video-link under the guise of asking a question about people being offended by jokes. Adam could then be seen moving the camera slightly to reveal his posterior reflected in a mirror behind him. And just like the other prank callers, neither the host or his guest clicked on...

Adam began: “Hello. I am a great fan of your work and also a great fan of comedy. I am a man that loves to laugh. I am of the belief that either one can joke about everything or nothing at all because somebody will always be offended by a joke.” He then asked: “What are your thoughts on that?” While Adam briefly flashed his naked bottom, Laurence went on to answer the question, completely oblivious to what had just happened. Unlike Twitter...

Adam later declared the stunt was “a solid night’s work”.