GB News presenter Simon McCoy has urged trolls texting into the fledgling broadcaster as a prank to “grow up”.

Since its launch over the weekend, a number of GB News presenters have been tricked into reading out texts from viewers with names like “Mike Hunt” and “Mike Oxlong”.

And it would appear that former BBC News anchor Simon has had enough of it.

Taking the moment to address viewers during his show on Wednesday afternoon, he began: “I’m just going to say something because if you’ve seen the papers, if you’ve seen Twitter, some people think it’s really funny to send in texts and messages on the basis that if we read them out we’ve been had.

“And you’re still doing it, and I’m watching them, and it doesn’t help anybody.”